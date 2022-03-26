Left Menu

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) secretary Manoj Joshi on Saturday flagged off country's first lightweight train made of aluminium-body for Maharashtra Metro's Pune Project at an event held in Kolkata's Uttarpara.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-03-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 22:43 IST
India's maiden aluminium-body metro train for Pune metro project flagged off
MoHUA Secretary Manoj Joshi flags off aluminium-body metro train for Pune metro project. Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) secretary Manoj Joshi on Saturday flagged off country's first lightweight train made of aluminium-body for Maharashtra Metro's Pune Project at an event held in Kolkata's Uttarpara. Speaking on the occasion, Joshi said that a new eco-system is being developed in the country because of metro projects.

The manufacture of such a train is a big step towards the 'Make In India' concept. The MoHUA Secretary congratulated Maharashtra Metro managing director (MD) Dr Dixit for taking a bold decision to use the aluminium-made train, he said. Dixit said, "Manufacture of such a light-weight aluminium-body train in India for the first time and its use for Maha Metro project is a major step."

"Work on the Nagpur Metro project was started in 2015. There was not a single company manufacturing metro trains in the country back then. Much progress has been achieved in this direction since then," he said. Two lines of the Pune project have been recently launched and passenger services on the remaining project will soon be started, he added.

The state government has given extensive co-operation in executing Metro projects in the state, he noted. Jaydeep, OSD, MoHUA, in his speech spoke about the use of aluminium coach was a major achievement for Mass Rapid Transit System projects in the country.

This is a step towards fulfilling the concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat as envisaged by the government, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

