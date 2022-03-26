Left Menu

Fire breaks out at sufi shrine in J-K's Uri

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-03-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 22:49 IST
Fire breaks out at sufi shrine in J-K's Uri
Visual of the site of incident in Baramulla district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The shrine of a revered Sufi saint was gutted in a fire incident at Nowshera village of Uri Tehsil in Baramulla district on Saturday. Police and fire fighting officials have rushed to the spot.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited. (ANI)

