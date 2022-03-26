Fire breaks out at sufi shrine in J-K's Uri

The shrine of a revered Sufi saint was gutted in a fire incident at Nowshera village of Uri Tehsil in Baramulla district on Saturday. Police and fire fighting officials have rushed to the spot.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)