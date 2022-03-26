Left Menu

J-K: NIA files chargesheet against LeT terrorist in connection with infiltration in J-K's Uri

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against a Pakistani terrorist belonging to proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba in connection with a case related to infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri area.

National Investigation Agency. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against a Pakistani terrorist belonging to proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba in connection with a case related to infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri area. Imdadullah alias Ali Babar has been charged by NIA under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and Foreigners Act. The chargesheet has been filed before the NIA Special Court in Jammu.

According to NIA, The case pertains to an infiltration bid foiled by the Indian Army in the Line of Control (LoC) Uri sector of Baramulla District of Jammu and Kashmir. During the infiltration bid thwarted by the Indian Army, one Pakistani terrorist namely Imdadullah alias Ali Babar was arrested and his associate namely Atiq-ur-Rehman alias Qari Anas was killed. "A huge cache of arms/ammunition, explosives and other incriminating materials were recovered from the possession of the Pakistani terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)," reads the official statement.

The case was initially registered at Police Station Uri of District Baramulla on September 27, 2021, and NIA had re-registered the case on October 30, 2021. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

