Yemen's Houthis suspend strikes on Saudi Arabia for three days - political office head
Yemen's Houthi group said on Saturday it was suspending missile and drone strikes on Saudi Arabia for three days, in a peace initiative it said could be a lasting commitment if the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen stopped air strikes and lifted port restrictions. The group also announced a three-day suspension of ground offensive operations in Yemen, including in the gas producing region of Marib, said Mahdi al-Mashat, the head of the Houthis' political office, in a speech broadcast on television.
Mashat said the group was ready to release all prisoners, including brother of Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
