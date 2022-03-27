Left Menu

7 killed, 45 injured in bus accident in Andhra's Chittoor

At least seven people were killed in a bus accident on Saturday night in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-03-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 08:31 IST
7 killed, 45 injured in bus accident in Andhra's Chittoor
Visuals from accident site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least seven people were killed in a bus accident on Saturday night in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor. As many as 45 people have also sustained injuries in the accident.

According to the Tirupati Superintendent of Police (SP), the driver's negligence is believed to be the cause of the accident. "The accident happened as the bus fell off the cliff due to driver's negligence in Bakrapeta, 25 kms away from Tirupati," he said.

The victims were shifted to a nearby hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022