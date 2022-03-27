Mumbai Police launches Sunday Street Marathon

Mumbai Police launched a new initiative 'Sunday Street Marathon' for the locals of the city to get a free stretch run on the streets. Mumbai Police Commissioner, Sanjay Pandey inaugurated the event on Sunday. The marathon saw hundreds of participants on the street in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Before the Marathon began, the contestants were divided into groups and were seen jogging at first as a warm-up drill. "This initiative is unique in its own way, people can come and have a dedicated run every Sunday. Being the first one today, as we see the numbers in hundreds, I can only hope the numbers to grow with every Sunday", said an organizing committee member (Mumbai Police).

The runners were seen enthusiastic for the event and came from every nook and corner of the city. " I am from the Powai batch, I enjoy running and finally got a platform. This is a great initiative by the Mumbai police as we can run every Sunday. It's really great to get the feel of the streets after lockdown," said Preeta, a participant at the event.

The runners also thanked the officials for arranging an event that gave them an opportunity to be fit and closer to the streets after lockdown. The Sunday Street Marathon is going to be a weekend event, where every Sunday, runners can have a thorough run on the streets. The officials also informed that an entire stretch of seven to eight kilometres would be blocked as participants pour in for the upcoming Sunday marathons. (ANI)

