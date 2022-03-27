Left Menu

Fire breaks out at grain market in Lucknow, no casualty reported

A fire broke out at a grain mandi (market) in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Saturday night.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-03-2022 09:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 09:21 IST
Fire breaks out at grain market in Lucknow, no casualty reported
Fire breaks out in Aliganj area of Uttar Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a grain mandi (market) in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Saturday night. No casualty was reported in the incident and the fire was brought under control last night itself. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. "Frie broke out at a grain market here. No casualty has been reported. The fire has been completely doused out. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Five fire tenders were pressed into action," Kunwar Pratap Singh, a fire safety officer told media persons last night. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022