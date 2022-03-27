Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Biden called Russia's Putin a butcher who "cannot remain in power" as Kremlin forces stepped up attacks across Ukraine, including in the west near Poland, where Biden was speaking. CIVILIANS, REFUGEES * Chernihiv has 44 severely wounded people, including three children, who could not be evacuated for treatment since the northern city has been cut off by Russian forces, the mayor said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2022 09:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 09:29 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Biden called Russia's Putin a butcher who "cannot remain in power" as Kremlin forces stepped up attacks across Ukraine, including in the west near Poland, where Biden was speaking. FIGHTING, DIPLOMACY * Biden's escalation of rhetoric toward Moscow was not a call for regime change in Russia, a White House official said, but was meant to prepare the world's democracies for an extended conflict. * Ukraine's Zelenskiy asked whether the West was intimidated by Russia, demanding they provide a fraction of the military hardware in their stockpiles. "We've already been waiting 31 days." * Four missiles hit Lviv just 60 km (40 miles) from the Polish border, local officials said, in the most significant attack on the city in the month-old war. * Russian forces have taken Slavutych, where workers at the defunct Chernobyl nuclear plant live, an official said. * Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was shown chairing a meeting, the first time he has publicly been seen speaking for more than two weeks. CIVILIANS, REFUGEES * Chernihiv has 44 severely wounded people, including three children, who could not be evacuated for treatment since the northern city has been cut off by Russian forces, the mayor said. * More than 100,000 people need to be evacuated from Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

ENERGY/MARKETS/BUSINESS * Zelenskiy urged energy-producing countries to boost output so Russia cannot use its oil and gas wealth to "blackmail" other nations. * The Moscow Exchange will resume trading Russian shares and bonds as normal, for half a day, on Monday, the central bank said. QUOTES * "A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never erase a people’s love for liberty. Brutality will never grind down their will to be free," Biden said in his Warsaw speech. "For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power."

(Compiled by William Mallard)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022