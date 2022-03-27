PM Modi to perform virtual 'Griha Pravesh' of 5.21 lakh PMAY houses in Madhya Pradesh on March 29

The virtual 'Griha Pravesh' of 5.21 houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) in Madhya Pradesh will be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, according to the state government's Public Relations Department. More than 24.10 lakh houses have been completed under this scheme so far. 152 houses were completed in the year 2016-17, 6.36 lakh in 2017-18, 6.79 lakh in 2018-19, 2.71 lakh in 2019-20, 2.60 lakh in 2020-21 and more than 5.41 lakh Pradhan Mantri Awas have been completed during the year 2021-22.

"Under the scheme PMAY (Rural), out of the approved houses of Baiga, Sahariya, and Bharia tribes, more than 23,000 houses have been completed," said the press release by the Public Relations Department. "Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has resolved that no poor of the state will live in a kuccha house. Every person will have his own Pucca house. Pucca houses will be provided to every person by the year 2024 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. In the state, work is going on at a rapid pace in this scheme to fulfill Chief Minister Shri Chouhan's resolve and it has brought good results also," it further read.

The 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural)' was launched in the country on April 1, 2016, by the Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India. Under this scheme, all eligible homeless families and families living in kuccha and dilapidated houses will be provided pucca houses by the year 2024, equipped with all basic facilities. The beneficiaries in the scheme are selected on the basis of the survey list of Social, Economic and Caste Census-2021.

Under the scheme, people living in plain areas are provided Rs 1.20 lakh per house and Rs 1.30 lakh in Integrated Action Plan for Tribal and Backward Districts (IPA districts). Once the house is approved, the first installment of Rs 25,000 is given, the second installment of Rs 40,000-45,000 is given at plinth level, the third installment of Rs 40,000-45,000 is given at lintel level and the fourth installment of Rs 15,000 is provided, under the scheme, on the completion of the house.

Apart from this, Rs 12,000 is additionally given for the construction of toilets. Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) scheme, wages for 90 to 95 days are also paid to the beneficiary of the house. The 'Awas Plus Yojana' has been started, by the government, to provide Pradhan Mantri Awas to eligible persons who have been left out in the survey list of Social, Economic and Caste Census-2021. (ANI)

