PM Modi exhorts people to visit places associated with Phule, Ambedkar

Stating that Mahatma Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar have left a huge impact on Indian society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to visit the places associated with them. Addressing the 87th episode of the monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi also urged people to visit Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata, stating that it is a very unique gallery to pay tribute to the brave revolutionaries of India.

"The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in the country is now becoming a new example of public participation. A few days ago, on March 23, many celebrations were held in different corners of the country on Martyrs' Day. The country remembered the heroes and heroines of her Independence. On the same day, I also got the opportunity to dedicate to the nation the Biplobi Bharat Gallery at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata. This is a very unique gallery to pay tribute to the brave revolutionaries of India. If you get an opportunity, you must certainly visit it," he said. He further recalled the Mahatma Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar as their birth anniversary are approaching and said that they fought persistently against discrimination and inequality.

"Friends, in the month of April we will also celebrate the birth anniversary of two great personalities. Both of them have left a deep impact on Indian society. These great personalities are Mahatma Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar. We will celebrate Mahatma Phule's birth anniversary on April 11 and Babasaheb's birth anniversary on April 14," he said. PM Modi said that Mahatma Phule opened schools for girls in that era and raised the voice against female infanticide. "He also launched large campaigns to address the issue of the water crisis," he added.

PM Modi said that he had the privilege of visiting all the places associated with Babasaheb Ambedkar. "It is a matter of good fortune for all of us that we have also got an opportunity to work for Panch Teerth associated with Babasaheb. Be it his birthplace in Mhow, Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai, his home in London, the Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur, or Babasaheb's Maha-Parinirvana Sthal in Delhi, I have had the privilege of visiting all the places, all sacred sites. I would urge the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat' to visit the places associated with Mahatma Phule, Savitribai Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar. You will get to learn a lot there," he said.

PM Modi also remembered the contribution of Savitribai Phule in the formation of many social institutions. He said that as a teacher and a social reformer, Savitribai Phule worked for awareness in society. "The mention of Savitribai Phule is equally important in this reference to Mahatma Phule. Savitribai Phule played a significant role in the formation of many social institutions. As a teacher and a social reformer, she also made society aware and encouraged it. Together they founded the Satyashodhak Samaj...they made efforts for the empowerment of the people. We can clearly see the influence of Mahatma Phule in the work of Babasaheb Ambedkar. He also used to say that the development of any society can be assessed by looking at the status of women in that society," the Prime Minister said.

He further said that in order to increase the enrollment of daughters in schools, the Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav has also been started a few days ago with the focus on bringing back to school those girls who missed their studies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)