Qatar says energy prices should be fair for producers and consumers
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 27-03-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 13:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Qatar's finance minister said on Sunday that energy prices should be fair for both producers and consumers.
"We need stable and fair prices that can be supported by the supplier as well as the buyer. This is what our interest is in the long term," Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari said at the Doha Forum international conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qatar
- Doha Forum
Advertisement