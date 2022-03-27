Left Menu

Israel and U.S. to work together to prevent nuclear Iran, says Israeli FM

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 27-03-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 13:49 IST
Yair Lapid Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel and the United States will cooperate in preventing a nuclear-armed Iran despite disagreements they have over an emerging nuclear deal, Israel's foreign minister said on Sunday.

"We have disagreements about a nuclear agreement and its consequences, but the open and honest dialogue is part of the strength of our friendship," Yair Lapid said in Jerusalem during a joint press conference with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Israel and the United States will continue to work together to prevent a nuclear Iran."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

