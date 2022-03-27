Left Menu

PM Modi calls upon people to celebrate festivals by including everyone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon citizens to celebrate festivals by including everyone together in "strengthening India's diversity".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 14:26 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called upon citizens to celebrate festivals by including everyone together in "strengthening India's diversity". Addressing the 87th episode of 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Let us celebrate our festivals by including everyone together, strengthening India's diversity... this is our collective desire."

Listing the number of festivals lined up in the month of April, PM Modi, "Many festivals are lined up next month. Navratri is only a few days away. In Navratri, we practice fasting, perform sadhana of Shakti, worship Shakti...that is, our traditions teach us celebration and restraint as well." 'Sanyam (perseverance)' and 'Tap (meditation)' are also a festival for us, said PM Modi, adding that it is why 'Navratri' has always been very special for all of us.

"There is also the festival of Gudi Padwa on the very first day of Navratri. Easter also comes in April and the holy days of Ramadan are also starting," he added. The Prime Minister also talked about the week-long 'Madhavpur Mela' held in the village of Madhavpur near the sea at Porbandar in Gujarat during 'Mann Ki Baat'.

PM Modi said that the fair "connects people with the eastern parts of India." The Prime Minister said that Lord Krishna was married to Rukmani, a princess from the North East.

"This marriage took place in Madhavpur, Porbandar and as a symbol of this marriage, even today Madhavpur fair is held there. This deep relationship between the East and West is our heritage. With the passage of time with the efforts of the people, new aspects are now being added to the Madhavpur fair," he said. The Prime Minister said that in local parlance, the bride's side is called Gharati and now many Gharaatis from the North East have started coming to this fair.PM Modi also said that the beauty of the fair increases manifold when artisans associated with handicrafts arrive for the fair. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

