Maha: Shiv Sena protests in Aurangabad against fuel price rise

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 27-03-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 14:42 IST
Shiv Sena activists in Aurangabad in Maharashtra on Sunday protested against rising fuel prices and shouted slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The protest took place at Kranti Chowk here and was attended by local leaders, including MLC Ambadas Danve and MLA Sanjay Shirsat.

''The BJP government came to power speaking about price rise. But under their rule, the cost of a gas cylinder has gone up from Rs 400 in 2014 to Rs 1,050 now. This rise in fuel prices is fanning inflation,'' Danve said.

Shirsat said the Union government was running away from its responsibility of controlling price rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

