Left Menu

India leans toward continued import of Russian coking coal -minister

India, a major buyer of Russian goods from commodities to weapons, has abstained from several key United Nations votes condemning the Feb. 24 invasion. "Smooth supplies" from Russia of coking coal have been affected, Singh said, in an apparent reference to the war.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 15:19 IST
India leans toward continued import of Russian coking coal -minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is leaning toward continuing to import coking coal from Russia, the steel minister said on Sunday, seeming to buck a global trend to shun Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. "We are moving in the direction of importing coking coal from Russia," Ramchandra Prasad Singh told a conference in New Delhi.

India plans to double imports of Russian coking coal, a key ingredient in making steel, the minister said. He said the country had imported 4.5 million tonnes but did not indicate the period he was referring to. Western countries and Japan have slapped unexpectedly heavy sanctions on the government of President Vladimir Putin and people associated with him. India, a major buyer of Russian goods from commodities to weapons, has abstained from several key United Nations votes condemning the Feb. 24 invasion.

"Smooth supplies" from Russia of coking coal have been affected, Singh said, in an apparent reference to the war. He did not elaborate. Vessels carrying at least 1.06 million tonnes of coking coal, mainly used for steelmaking, and thermal coal used primarily for electricity generation, are set to deliver the fuel to Indian ports this month, the most since January 2020, data from consultancy Kpler showed.

Russia, typically India's sixth-largest supplier of coking and thermal coal, could start offering more competitive prices to Chinese and Indian buyers as European and other customers spurn Russia because of sanctions, traders say. The trade could also be boosted by a rouble-rupee trading arrangement, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
2
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
3
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,366 a day earlier; France's COVID-19 hospitalisations up week-on-week for second day and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,335 new COVID cases for March 25 vs 1,3...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022