Khadi and Village Industries Commission rolls out major employment spree in Rajasthan

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Saturday distributed 200 electric potter wheels to potters, 240 waste wood toolkits to Carpenters and 10 dona paper plate making machines to 450 local artisans in Jodhpur, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 15:23 IST
Visuals from the event (Photo: PIB-Ministry of Micro,Small & Medium Enterprises). Image Credit: ANI
Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Saturday distributed 200 electric potter wheels to potters, 240 waste wood toolkits to Carpenters and 10 dona paper plate making machines to 450 local artisans in Jodhpur, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises informed. KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena distributed the machines to these khadi artisans from Jaisalmer, Barmer and Nagaur districts that have been trained by KVIC.

The distribution of machines will create direct employment for nearly 1100 people. These beneficiaries also include 170 BPL families, read the release by the ministry. The electric potter wheels have been distributed to 200 potter families from Jaisalmer that is known for its exquisite clay pottery. These potters have been empowered under KVIC's flagship scheme "Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojana" which aims at reviving the dying art of pottery and empowering the marginalized potter community.

KVIC Chairman Saxena said these initiatives have been launched under KVIC's "Gramodyog Vikas Yojana" which aims at empowering the rural masses through self-employment and also strengthening the rural economy of the country. "These initiatives of KVIC is a major step towards fulfilling Hon'ble Prime Minister's dream of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Through these schemes, KVIC has created lakhs of employment not only in Rajasthan but in other parts of the country too," Saxena said. He said that KVIC is for the first time providing online marketing platform for the potters of Rajasthan so that they can sell their clay products across the country.

It may be noted that Rajasthan is a focus area of KVIC which has an immense potential of employment creation through Khadi activities. Also, a number of traditional art forms in Rajasthan including clay pottery are being revived by KVIC. So far KVIC has distributed over 5000 electric potter wheels in the state that has created nearly 14000 employment, read the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

