J-K: Last rites of slain SPO, his brother take place in Budgam

The last rites of the slain Special Police Officer (SPO) and his brother took place amid a huge crowd of people in Budgam district on Sunday.

ANI | Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-03-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 16:37 IST
A visual from the last rites. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The last rites of the slain Special Police Officer (SPO) and his brother took place amid a huge crowd of people in Budgam district on Sunday. Both of them had been attacked by terrorists in Chadbugh village in Budgam district on Saturday.

"SPO Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother Umar Jan (a student) were fired upon by terrorists at their residence in village Chadbugh area of Budgam. Later, both Ishfaq Ahmad and his brother succumbed to their injuries. Later, the area was cordoned off and a search operation was started by the security forces. Further details follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. The search operation is underway. (ANI)

