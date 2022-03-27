President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the West to give Ukraine tanks, planes and missiles to fend off Russian forces as his government said Moscow's forces were targeting the country's fuel and food depots. FIGHTING * Russia is trying to split Ukraine in two to create a Moscow-controlled region after failing to take over the whole country, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence said. * Russia continued its "full-scale armed aggression", while Ukrainian forces had repulsed seven attacks in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said. * Four missiles hit Lviv on Saturday just 60 km (40 miles) from the Polish border, local officials said, in the most significant attack on the city in the month-old war. Russia struck military targets in Lviv with high-precision cruise missiles, the Russian defence ministry said.

DIPLOMACY * The United States has no strategy of regime change for Russia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters after President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power". * Turkey and other nations must still talk to Russia to help end the war in Ukraine, Turkey's presidential spokesman said, adding that Kyiv needed more support to defend itself. CIVILIANS * Ukraine asked the Red Cross not to open a planned office in Russia's Rostov-on-Don, saying it would legitimize Moscow's "humanitarian corridors" and the abduction and forced deportation of Ukrainians.

ECONOMY, BUSINESS * India is leaning toward continuing to import coking coal from Russia, the steel minister said, seeming to buck a global trend to shun Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. * Zelenskiy urged energy-producing countries on Saturday to boost output so Russia cannot use its oil and gas wealth to "blackmail" other nations. QUOTES * "More than a month has passed since the invasion of Ukraine, since the start of this cruel and senseless war, which, like every war, is a defeat for everyone, for all of us," Pope Francis, speaking to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his Sunday blessing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)