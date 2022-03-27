CM thanks Modi for highlighting jackfruit export from Tripura in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for touching upon the issue of jackfruit export from the northeastern state in the latest episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The Prime Minister’s monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann ki Baat’ , started in October 2014, has covered issues of social, national, as well as international implications such as education of the girl child, tackling exam stress, climate change, and drug menace. In the 87th episode of the programme on Sunday, Modi pointed to India achieving its export target of $400 billion and said this was possible only due to the hard work put in by farmers, artisans, weavers, engineers, small entrepreneurs, and the MSME sector. Highlighting that an array of new products are being sent to new countries, the Prime Minister said fresh jackfruit from Tripura were exported to London by air. “I am thankful to the Prime Minister for making a mention of jackfruit export to a European country, which will encourage marginal jackfruit growers of the state,” Deb told journalists after listening to the programme.

For the first time, the north-eastern state had exported 350 jackfruits to London. Noting that this was not the first time that the Prime Minister in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme had referred to Tripura's agro-product, the chief minister said “Earlier too, he had mentioned pineapples, another agricultural product of the state. “We are thankful to him for highlighting the state's agricultural products before the entire nation.” The state government has already announced to set up a Pineapple and Jackfruit Mission for the next five years. Around 8,700 hectares in the state are under jackfruit cultivation and the production was about 2.56 lakh MT last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)