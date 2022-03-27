Two-day general strike may have 'minimal' impact on jute sector in Bengal

The two-day nationwide general strike called by trade unions from Monday may have a "minimal impact" on the jute industry in West Bengal as a section of union leaders cast doubt over success of the cease-work call with mills reeling under a raw material crisis and workers facing hardship.

Millers also felt that there would be a ''negligible'' impact on operations as the state government is against any strike.

The joint forum of central trade unions and various sectoral independent trade unions have given the strike call on Monday and Tuesday to protest against the Centre's ''anti-people economic policies and anti-worker labour policies''.

"With the workers' plight, I am not sure whether they will be able to support the strike on the second day. They are currently facing hardship and may not afford to lose a day's wage. They may extend support on Monday," INTUC leader Ganesh Sarkar said.

Trade unions backed by the Left Front, however, exuded confidence that the strike would be successful on both days.

A jute mill owner told PTI that ''there will be a negligible impact of the strike on mills as the state government is against the strike.'' Indian Jute Mills' Association chairman Raghavendra Gupta said the market price for raw jute continues to be around Rs 7,200 per quintal as against the Centre's ceiling of Rs 6,500, leading to a disruption in the supply of the raw material.

"We are currently suffering from the raw jute crisis and losing money. We will lose if mills are forced to close during the strike," Gupta added.

