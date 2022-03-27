Left Menu

Snow car racing organized in J-K's Sonmarg to promote adventure sports

A snow car racing event was organised in the Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir to promote adventure sports, adventure tourism in the region.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 21:46 IST
A visual from the event. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A snow car racing event was organised in the Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir to promote adventure sports, adventure tourism in the region. According to the organisers, the main aim of such events is to build local motor-sporting and off-road communities in the region. It also will help create opportunities for the local talent to participate in the national motor-sporting events.

Speaking to ANI, Ali Sajid, the Organiser and Co-Founder of Kashmir Off-Road said, "In Kashmir, the concept of motorsports and off-road adventure was not really there few years back. We introduced motorsports, off-road competition and races. Our idea is that a platform is provided. Youngsters are also enthusiastic and want such events to happen. Ever since we did our first event here in 2017, a culture of motorsports and off-road competition has been established. We want to bring as many youngsters as possible to these sports. Over the years, many have participated in national and international events and won. Hopefully in future, we will get to see national, international events here." Sajid added that the public response to these sporting events has been great.

The participants enjoyed the event and opined that such events be organised in future as well. A participant named Dr Irfan said, "I feel good participating in the events. After COVID-19 and lockdowns, this is a great stress-buster. Adventure sports have a great scope here in this region. Middle-aged people also want to participate. Such activities should happen more."

Another participant Monisa was also excited and happy to participate in the event for the first time. "I hope that I am able to use all my skills and experience and do good. Such events should happen more so that youth can participate, people get to see what they can explore here and they get to show off their skills too," she added.

Faraz, another participant added, "This platform has been here for 4-5 years. People are getting associated with the groups in this sport, there are lady drivers as well. If such activities go on, it will be good for youth." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

