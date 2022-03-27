Left Menu

Power Ministry puts regional, state control room executives on high alert ahead of Bharat Bandh

The Ministry of Power on Sunday issued an advisory to all the state government and electricity authorities to prepare themselves to ensure maintenance and reliability of the electricity grid during the strike called by the National Convention of Workers from March 28 to March 30.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 22:10 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Power on Sunday issued an advisory to all the state government and electricity authorities to prepare themselves to ensure maintenance and reliability of the electricity grid during the strike called by the National Convention of Workers from March 28 to March 30. According to an official statement, the Ministry issued an advisory that all the power utilities shall take necessary measures to ensure round the clock normal functioning of the electricity Grid and availability of all plants, transmission lines and substations.

The Ministry has asked all regional/state control room executives to be on the vigil and high alert during the two-day strike. "All concerned may be advised to ensure close supervision of their regional network/control area and shall report to the concerned SLDC/ RLDC and NLDC in the event of any contingency... Power supply to essential services such as hospitals, defence, railways etc. should be ensured," read the official statement.

Power Ministry said that additional manpower may be deployed at all critical sub-stations/power stations 24X7 to handle any emergency conditions. "All defence mechanism such as df/dt, Under Frequency Relay based Load shedding (UFLS), SPS etc. shall be in service. A 24x7 Control Room may be made functional for information dissemination and for handling any kind of contingency," read the order.

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

