Left Menu

Maha invokes MESMA barring employees of state-run power cos from joining strike

However, if the strike happens at this juncture, it will result in load shedding.The government does not want this to happen. Why go on strike then the sources asked.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-03-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 22:32 IST
Maha invokes MESMA barring employees of state-run power cos from joining strike
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the two-day nationwide strike called by trade unions on March 28-29, the Maharashtra government on Sunday invoked the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) barring employees of state-run electricity companies from joining the protest.

Maharashtra Power Minister Nitin Raut confirmed the invocation of MESMA.

According to government sources, electricity consumption in Maharashtra has already gone up at present and there is also a coal shortage in the state.

Staging a strike at this juncture will cause inconvenience to farmers, industries and the people in general, the sources said.

"The government has so far ensured that there is no load shedding in Maharashtra despite the coal shortage and financial concerns. However, if the strike happens at this juncture, it will result in load shedding.

"The government does not want this to happen. People should not be inconvenienced and hence, MESMA has been invoked in the state today," the minister said.

Sources also said that the government is open to talking with representatives of unions of employees attached to the state's power companies like Maharashtra State Power Generation Company, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company and Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company over their concerns.

The employees are against the alleged privatisation of power companies in the state and, therefore, want to join the nationwide strike called by the trade unions.

"Issues can be resolved through dialogue. Why go on strike then?" the sources asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
3
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
4
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022