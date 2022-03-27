Left Menu

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Lucknow on Monday

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat will embark on a two-day visit to Lucknow from Monday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-03-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 22:46 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ashok Dubey, a senior RSS functionary, confirmed the news and said that Bhagwat is scheduled to hold a couple of meetings with the pracharaks and office bearers of the Sangh.

Earlier, on March 20, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Mohan Bhagwat at Madhav Dham, the provincial office of RSS, in Gorakhpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

