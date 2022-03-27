Telecom Egypt signs agreement with EIB for 150 mln euro loan -statement
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-03-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 22:48 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Telecom Egypt :
* signs an agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB)to secure a medium-term loan of 150 million euros to expand Telecom Egypt’s 4G broadband network.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Investment Bank
- Telecom Egypt
Advertisement