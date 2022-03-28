Germany's Scholz says energy independence means higher costs
Germany's decision to become more energy independent due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine it will have to accept higher energy costs, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday.
Scholz told public broadcaster ARD it would not help to keep Germany's nuclear power plants running longer, but he noted that the timing of the country's plan to exit from coal was dependent on how quickly it made progress in expanding renewable energy.
