2 injured in cylinder blast in Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar area

Two people were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in the Ranjeet Nagar area of the national capital, informed Delhi Fire Service (DFS) on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 08:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 08:57 IST
The officials informed that neighbours took the injured persons to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"An incident of cylinder blast took place in Ranjeet Nagar last night at 9 pm. Two people got injured. The windows of adjacent houses were shattered due to the blast. After the incident, neighbours took the injured to a nearby hospital," DFS said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

