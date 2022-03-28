Left Menu

Bopanna-Shapovalov pair enters Miami Open quarterfinals

PTI | Miami | Updated: 28-03-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 10:19 IST
Rohan Bopanna Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov stunned the top-seeded Croatian pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in straight sets to enter men's doubles quarterfinals at the Miami Open tennis tournament here. The unseeded Indo-Canadian pair surprised Mektic and Pavic 6-3 7-6(3) in a second-round double match on Sunday.

Bopanna and Shapovalov will now face the sixth-seeded pair of Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Great Britain's Neal Skupski for a place in the semifinals.

Koolhof and Skupski defeated the Spanish-Italian combination of Pedro Martinez and Lorenzo Sonego 6-3 7-6(8) in the second round.

Bopanna and Shapovalov earlier registered a fighting 6-7(5) 6-2 10-3 win over Marceloa Avrevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Julien Rojer of Netherlands in the opening round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

