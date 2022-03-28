Karnataka CM extends best wishes to students on first day of SSLC exams

The Class 10 Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Exams Exams began in the State on Monday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wished the students before their exams.

Around 8.73 lakh students are appearing for the Class 10 SSLC exam. The state government has clamped prohibitory orders in and around examination centres across the state to ensure smooth conduct of exams.

"I wish all the students who are writing exams today. SSLC exam is very important in every student's life. To make it convenient for the students, we have taken necessary COVID-19 precautions and made all the arrangements for the benefit of students. All students must participate and get passed in exams so that they can build their future; I wish all students all the best," Bommai said speaking to reporters. The appearing students will be allowed to enter the exam halls from 10.00 am onwards. The exams will be conducted in the time frame of 10.30 am to 1.45 pm. This time will be inclusive of the 15 minutes that will be given to the students to read the question paper, as per the guidelines released by the Karnataka board earlier.

The state education ministry had had earlier announced that students wearing hijab will not be allowed to appear in the exams. The students will write the first language paper, followed by a second language paper on March 30, and so on.

The KSEEB had released the timetable for the board exams on 26 January 2022. As per the schedule, the SSLC exams commenced on 28th March 2022 will go on till 11th April 2022. To give an idea about the exam pattern, the Karnataka board has even released the model test papers on 27 January 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)