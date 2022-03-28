UAE ADNOC's chief executive sees energy markets tightening in near term

Energy markets are seen tightening in the near-term, with oil demand up almost 3 million barrels over the last year, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said on Monday.

The volatility in prices is the result of an underlying structural issue but demand is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter of this year, he told an industry event.

