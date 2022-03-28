Left Menu

UAE ADNOC's chief executive sees energy markets tightening in near term

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-03-2022 11:25 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 11:21 IST
UAE ADNOC's chief executive sees energy markets tightening in near term
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@AdnocGroup)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Energy markets are seen tightening in the near-term, with oil demand up almost 3 million barrels over the last year, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), said on Monday.

The volatility in prices is the result of an underlying structural issue but demand is expected to reach pre-pandemic levels by the fourth quarter of this year, he told an industry event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

Apple's three-dimensional city maps feature now available in Canada

 Toronto

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022