UAE will work with OPEC+ to make sure energy market is stable, minister says

The United Arab Emirates will work with OPEC+ to make sure the energy market is stable, UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday at an industry event.

The UAE is trying to do its best and raise its capacity to 5 million barrels but that does not mean it plans to leave OPEC+ or do something unilaterally, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)