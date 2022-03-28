UAE will work with OPEC+ to make sure energy market is stable, minister says
The United Arab Emirates will work with OPEC+ to make sure the energy market is stable, UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday at an industry event.
The UAE is trying to do its best and raise its capacity to 5 million barrels but that does not mean it plans to leave OPEC+ or do something unilaterally, he added.
