Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-03-2022 11:40 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 11:39 IST
UAE will work with OPEC+ to make sure energy market is stable, minister says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The United Arab Emirates will work with OPEC+ to make sure the energy market is stable, UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday at an industry event.

The UAE is trying to do its best and raise its capacity to 5 million barrels but that does not mean it plans to leave OPEC+ or do something unilaterally, he added.

