UAE says energy market needs Russian oil

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-03-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 12:03 IST
Suhail al-Mazrouei Image Credit: Flickr
  • United Arab Emirates

Russian oil is needed by energy markets and no producer can substitute its production, United Arab Emirates energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday.

He told an industry event that OPEC+ needed to stay together, stay focused and not allow politics to distract the group.

