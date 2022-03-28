Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 12:44 IST
Heineken to exit its Russian operations
Heineken Image Credit: Flickr

Dutch brewing giant Heineken said on Monday it has decided to exit its business in Russia, after previously saying it would halt new investments and exports there.

"We have concluded that Heineken's ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable nor viable in the current environment," it said in a statement.

