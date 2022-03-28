Opposition demands discussion on fuel price hike, Speaker says only during Zero Hour

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday declined the opposition's demand for a discussion on the issue of fuel price hike after suspending the Question Hour, saying he would give them "enough time and opportunities" to raise the matter during the Zero Hour.

As soon as the House assembled at 11 am after the weekend break, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Trinamool Congress' Sudip Bandyopadhyay and DMK's T R Baalu demanded that the House should discuss the fuel price hike, which the government effected for the sixth time in a week.

The opposition parties, including the Left, insisted that they should be allowed to discuss the issue and came to the well of the House.

The opposition members shouted slogans against the Modi government demanding withdrawal of the hike in fuel prices.

However, the Speaker said the first hour, which is reserved as Question Hour, should be allowed to function without interruption and he would allow them to raise the issue during the Zero Hour, which begins at 12 noon.

"I will give you enough time and opportunities to raise the issue after the Question Hour. Question Hour is very important. So, let the Question Hour continue," he said.

As the opposition members pressed for their demand, Birla said he listens to all opposition members and always gives them enough opportunities to raise their issues.

"I will not allow forced adjournment of the House. The Question Hour is vital to raise people's issues. Please sit down. I will give you the opportunities during Zero Hour. I give opportunities to you all. I always give opportunities to Adhir ji, Sudip ji and Baalu ji," he said.

Following the Speaker's appeal, the opposition members returned to their seats.

Petrol price on Monday was hiked by 30 paise a litre and diesel by 35 paise, taking the total increase in rates in the last one week to Rs 4-4.10 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 99.41 per litre as against Rs 99.11 previously while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 90.42 per litre to Rs 90.77, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

This is the sixth increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22. In the first four occasions, prices were increased by 80 paise a litre, the steepest single-day rise since the daily price revision was introduced in June 2017. On Sunday, petrol price went up by 50 paise a litre and diesel by 55 paise.

In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 4 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.10.

Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 last year ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab -- a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by about USD 30 per barrel.

