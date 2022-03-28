Heineken to exit its Russian operations
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 28-03-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 13:23 IST
Dutch brewing giant Heineken, said on Monday it has decided to exit its business in Russia, after previously saying it would halt new investments and exports there.
"We have concluded that Heineken's ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable nor viable in the current environment," it said in a statement.
