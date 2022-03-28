Left Menu

Telangana: KCR performs pooja in garbhagriha of newly-revamped Yadadri Temple

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao performed pooja in the garbhagriha of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Monday.

ANI | Yadadri (Telangana) | Updated: 28-03-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 13:41 IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Yadadri Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao performed pooja in the garbhagriha of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Monday. KCR accompanied by his family reached Yadadri to inaugurate the newly revamped Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple.

The architectural masterpiece has been constructed with 2,50,000 tonne black granite. The temple exhibits a fusion of both Dravidian and Kakatiyan styles of architecture. The reconstruction of the temple has been made at a cost of Rs 1,280 crore in the past five-and-a-half years. More than 2,000 sculptors and thousands of workers have been engaged in the reconstruction work, which is still under progress.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the officials for the conduct of 'Maha Kumbha Samprokshana'. The authorities have made necessary arrangements to handle the large number of devotees who are expected to arrive on Monday. The temple management has set up an automated and mechanized prasadam production unit atop the hill. It is also learnt that the devotees visiting the temple in Yadadri can get unlimited laddu, pulihora and vada prasadam at the temple. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

