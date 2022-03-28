U.S. official says he has no message for OPEC+ before it meets

Senior U.S. official Amos Hochstein said on Monday he had no message for OPEC+ before it meets on March 31 and said the oil producing group would do what it saw as right. Hochstein, U.S. presidential coordinator for energy security and build back better world, told an industry event in Dubai by teleconference that the U.S. commitment to the Gulf region was "rock solid".

He said Washington was engaged in serious and intensive cooperation on sharing information to put a stop to attacks on Gulf states by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.

