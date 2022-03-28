French Foreign Minister Le Drian: confident Iran nuclear deal is near

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday that a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers was near even though a few items had still to be settled. "We are near an agreement," Le Drian said at a news conference in Doha.

Le Drian's comments came in contrast to a more bleak assessment of the Iran nuclear situation offered by the United States on Sunday. On Sunday, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said he was not confident that a nuclear deal between world powers and the Islamic Republic was imminent, dampening expectations after 11 months of talks in Vienna that have stalled.

