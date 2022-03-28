French Foreign Minister Le Drian: confident Iran nuclear deal is near
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday that a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers was near even though a few items had still to be settled.
- Country:
- France
French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday that a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers was near even though a few items had still to be settled. "We are near an agreement," Le Drian said at a news conference in Doha.
Le Drian's comments came in contrast to a more bleak assessment of the Iran nuclear situation offered by the United States on Sunday. On Sunday, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said he was not confident that a nuclear deal between world powers and the Islamic Republic was imminent, dampening expectations after 11 months of talks in Vienna that have stalled.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Le Drian
- Robert Malley
- Iran
- Doha
- United States
- U.S.
- Vienna
- French
- Jean-
- Islamic Republic
ALSO READ
Ballistic missiles hit Iraq's Kurdish capital, U.S. blames Iran
Russia shows signs of interest in Ukraine talks, says U.S. official
Russia showing signs of interest in Ukraine talks, says U.S. official
Russia shows signs of interest in Ukraine talks, says U.S. official
U.S. journalist killed by attack near Kyiv