French Foreign Minister Le Drian: confident Iran nuclear deal is near

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday that a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers was near even though a few items had still to be settled.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-03-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 14:43 IST
French Foreign Minister Le Drian: confident Iran nuclear deal is near
Jean-Yves Le Drian Image Credit: Twitter(@JY_LeDrian)
  • Country:
  • France

French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday that a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers was near even though a few items had still to be settled. "We are near an agreement," Le Drian said at a news conference in Doha.

Le Drian's comments came in contrast to a more bleak assessment of the Iran nuclear situation offered by the United States on Sunday. On Sunday, U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said he was not confident that a nuclear deal between world powers and the Islamic Republic was imminent, dampening expectations after 11 months of talks in Vienna that have stalled.

