Left Menu

Russia working out methods for accepting gas payments in roubles, says Kremlin

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 28-03-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 14:55 IST
Russia working out methods for accepting gas payments in roubles, says Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin on Monday said Russia was working out methods for accepting payments of its gas exports in roubles and said it would take decisions in due course should European countries refuse to pay in the Russian currency.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said there would be a clear framework for making such payments.

EU leaders on Friday failed to agree a short-term solution to the energy market crunch, exacerbated by Russia's actions in Ukraine. No common position emerged either on Russia's demand last week that "unfriendly" countries must use roubles to pay for its gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022