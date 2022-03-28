Left Menu

Kazakhstan does not want to be behind a new iron curtain - deputy minister

Reuters | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 28-03-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 15:37 IST
Companies exiting Russia due to the war in Ukraine are welcome to move production to Kazakhstan, the country's deputy foreign minister told a German newspaper, saying Kazakhstan would not want to be on the wrong side of a new "iron curtain." Countries should not come merely to avoid sanctions against Russia, "but all companies with a good reputation that want to move their production here are welcome," Die Welt on Monday quoted Roman Vasilenko as saying.

"If there is a new iron curtain, we do not want to be behind it," he said, referring to the Western term for a dividing line between eastern and western Europe during the Cold War. A raft of Western companies is shuttering businesses in Russia in response to pressure from consumers to take a stand against the invasion of Ukraine.

Kazakhstan has avoided criticizing Russia's move to invade a fellow ex-Soviet republic, but Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said this month that all countries must strictly adhere to the norms and principles of the United Nations charter.

