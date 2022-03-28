Poland to be more ambitious than Germany in cutting Russian fuel -minister
A Polish plan to cut imports of Russian fossil fuels will be more ambitious than Germany's, Poland's climate minister said on Monday.
"The plan is ready, we will present its outline and details in the next few days. I can say it will be more ambitious than the plan presented by Germany," Anna Moskwa told reporters.
