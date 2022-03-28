Left Menu

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund pausing Russia investments, CEO says

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company is pausing investments in Russia, which represent less than 1% of its portfolio, because of the Ukraine crisis, the chief executive of the $243 billion sovereign wealth fund said on Monday. This is the first comment by the top executive of Mubadala, Abu Dhabi's second biggest sovereign fund, about its Russian investments after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation".

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 15:39 IST
Abu Dhabi sovereign fund pausing Russia investments, CEO says
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company is pausing investments in Russia, which represent less than 1% of its portfolio, because of the Ukraine crisis, the chief executive of the $243 billion sovereign wealth fund said on Monday.

This is the first comment by the top executive of Mubadala, Abu Dhabi's second-biggest sovereign fund, about its Russian investments after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation". The United Arab Emirates, a member of the OPEC+ oil-producing group that includes Russia, did not support a U.N. Security Council vote to condemn the Russian invasion.

"What is happening in this crisis between Russia and Ukraine is a travesty, with catastrophic consequences, in terms of human life and in terms of the impact it's having on economies all over the world," Khaldoon Mubarak told an investment conference. "Obviously, in this environment, we have to pause investment in this market, in Russia," he told the conference in Dubai.

Mubadala has strategic ties with Russia's sovereign fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF). The Abu Dhabi fund's website said it had invested $3 billion in Russia in about 50 companies, although Mubarak said less than 1% was now invested in Russia.

Other Gulf state funds such as Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund have not commented on Russian investments. Mubarak said the latest events did not change Mubadala's commitment to being a global investor, adding that the fund was committed to achieving sustainable returns in the long term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022