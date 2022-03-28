Left Menu

Delhi: Dumping yard at Ghazipur catches fire

A fire broke out at a dumping yard in Ghazipur on Monday afternoon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 16:14 IST
Delhi: Dumping yard at Ghazipur catches fire
Fire breaks out in Delhi at dumping yard (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a dumping yard in Ghazipur on Monday afternoon.

About six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse out the fire.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022