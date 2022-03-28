Delhi: Dumping yard at Ghazipur catches fire
A fire broke out at a dumping yard in Ghazipur on Monday afternoon.
About six fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse out the fire.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
