Carlsberg says it will exit Russian market
Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 28-03-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 18:04 IST
Carlsberg will exit the Russian market and take a substantial non-cash impairment charge as a result, the Danish brewer said on Monday, the latest Western company to exit amid mounting pressure following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"We have taken the difficult and immediate decision to seek a full disposal of our business in Russia, which we believe is the right thing to do in the current environment," Carlsberg said in a statement. "Upon completion we will have no presence in Russia."
