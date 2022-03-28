Dairy farmers seek hike in procurement price

Members of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association (TFA) poured milk on the road near the Collectorate here on Monday to demand an increase in procurement price.

The milk was procured by Aavin, a cooperative, and other private companies at Rs 28-30 per liter, and sold for Rs 50, said Palanisamy, president of TFA.

Protesting against this, the farmers brought milk in bottles and emptied them on the road. Since the price of cattle feed has gone up in the last two months, the farmers were not getting any profit margin, he said.

