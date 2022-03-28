Narendra Singh Tomar releases book titled Indian Agriculture towards 2030

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare (MoA&FW) Shri Narendra Singh Tomar today released a book titled Indian Agriculture towards 2030: Pathways for Enhancing Farmers' Income, Nutritional Security and Sustainable Food and Farm Systems, at an event organized by NITI Aayog and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

Published by Springer, Indian Agriculture towards 2030 captures the outcomes of the deliberative process of national dialogue by NITI Aayog and the Ministries of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare; and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and facilitated by FAO since 2019.

Congratulating NITI Aayog, FAO and MoA&FW officials, Union Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar said, "With the efforts of all the stakeholders, including experts, the hard-working farmers, and agricultural scientists, we will be able to handle the challenges identified and take Indian agriculture and the country to new heights."

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including NITI Aayog Member Professor Ramesh Chand and CEO Amitabh Kant.

NITI Aayog Member Professor Ramesh Chand, who is one of the editors of the book, said, "Considering the unprecedented challenges that agriculture is facing globally and in India, and the opportunities that exist, there is a need for a transformative vision for the next decade. Realizing this need, a national dialogue was initiated to think through this transformation—what are its key elements and what it means for policy and practice. The areas that need special attention were identified through a collaborative process between NITI Aayog, MoA&FW, and FAO under the overall guidance of a steering committee comprising agricultural experts."

Indian Agriculture towards 2030 covers the following themes:

Transforming Indian Agriculture

Structural Reforms and Governance

Dietary Diversity, Nutrition and Food Safety

Managing Climate Risks in Agriculture

Science, Technology and Innovation

Symbiosis of Water and Agricultural Transformation in India

Pests, Pandemics, Preparedness and Biosecurity

Transformative Agroecology-Based Alternatives for a Sustainable and Biodiverse Future

The book includes a Foreword by the Hon'ble Vice President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu. It also has an Introduction by former FAO Representative in India Tomio Shichiri, under whose guidance this initiative was undertaken.

The national dialogue was organized from 19 to 22 January 2021. It sought to complement the government's efforts in designing a post-Green Revolution future for the country, wherein agri-food systems can further nutritional targets, enhance livelihoods, and safeguard human and ecological health.

The book launch was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Ashish Bahuguna, former Secretary, MoA&FW. Panellists Dr Ashok Dalwai, Chief Executive Officer, National Rainfed Area Authority; Prof. Bharat Ramaswami, Ashoka University; and Ajay Vir Jakhar, Chairperson, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, discussed the relevance of the book and the national dialogue process, which highlights the need for re-mandating agriculture and envisions the transformative vision for the ongoing decade.

(With Inputs from PIB)