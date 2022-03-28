Goods train derails in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

A goods train derailed at Jamgaon (JMG) Railway Station in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh on Monday. Seven compartments including the engine derailed from the tracks in the incident.

No casualties or injuries have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. Due to the incident, some passenger trains have been delayed. (ANI)

