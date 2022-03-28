Left Menu

Goods train derails in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

A goods train derailed at Jamgaon (JMG) Railway Station in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

ANI | Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 28-03-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 18:56 IST
Goods train derails in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh
A goods train derailed at JMG railway station in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh (Photo.ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A goods train derailed at Jamgaon (JMG) Railway Station in Raigarh district of Chhattisgarh on Monday. Seven compartments including the engine derailed from the tracks in the incident.

No casualties or injuries have been reported yet. Further details are awaited. Due to the incident, some passenger trains have been delayed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

