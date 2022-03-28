Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens flat, Tesla boosts Nasdaq

Reuters | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 19:05 IST
The S&P 500 opened largely flat on Monday as oil prices fell and investors waited for more updates on Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul, while Tesla shares rose after the company said it would seek investor approval for a stock split.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.21 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 34,833.03. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.97 points, or 0.04%, at 4,541.09, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 7.91 points, or 0.06%, to 14,177.21 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

