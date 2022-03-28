Left Menu

One dead, 56 injured in bus accident in J-K's Rajouri

As many as 56 people were injured while one person succumbed to injuries in a bus accident that occurred en route to Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, said Additional Deputy Commissioner on Monday.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 19:06 IST
One dead, 56 injured in bus accident in J-K's Rajouri
Visual from the spot (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as 56 people were injured while one person succumbed to injuries in a bus accident that occurred en route to Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, said Additional Deputy Commissioner on Monday. The bus was on the Rajouri-Nowshera route when the accident occurred.

"A minibus went off the road in a turn when it was en route to Nowshera. 56 injured were brought here out of which one died. He died during the treatment. We have shifted four critically injured people to GMC hospital, Jammu. The injured are being treated here," Sukhdev Singh, ADC Nowshera told ANI. He further informed that the critically injured patients will be shifted to Jammu.

"As soon as we got the information, the medical team was alerted. We will give them the best treatment here. The critical ones will be referred to Jammu," he said. The Indian Army took part in the rescue operation.

"On receipt of information regarding the mishap, the Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles immediately progressed the rescue to saving precious lives. Regardless of personal safety, soldiers of Rashtriya Rifles negotiated the steep slopes and retrieved the gravely injured passengers. The injured were further evacuated by troops in military vehicles to SDH Naushera for the administration of first aid and further treatment," said an official statement by Army. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022