Left Menu

S.Korea's Moon to cooperate with presidential office move - Yoon's chief of staff

Outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his administration will "cooperate" with President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's $40-million plan to move the presidential office from the Blue House to the defence ministry compound, Yoon's Chief of Staff said.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 28-03-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 19:16 IST
S.Korea's Moon to cooperate with presidential office move - Yoon's chief of staff
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in said his administration will "cooperate" with President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's $40-million plan to move the presidential office from the Blue House to the defence ministry compound, Yoon's Chief of Staff said. Yoon's planned move from the current premises would be a break with tradition that the Ministry of Economy and Finance estimates would cost 49.6 billion won ($40.1 million), including relocating the defence ministry itself and renovating the new office and official residence.

The plan, which includes moving Yoon's official residence to Hannam-dong, a neighbourhood that houses many business executives and diplomats, has elicited mixed reactions from South Koreans as the country faces heightened security issues after North Korea's first intercontinental ballistic missile test since 2017 last week. "President Moon Jae-in said he believes it is up to the next government to decide where the presidential office will be relocated; the current government will closely examine the budget for the exact relocation plan and cooperate," said Yoon's Chief of Staff Chang Je-won, who was at a private dinner on Monday between Moon and Yoon.

The pair also discussed the issue of national security, and decided to do their best to ensure there was nothing left out in the handover process, Chang said without elaborating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with depression, anxiety

Study sheds light on health benefits of regular exercise for people with dep...

 United States
3
NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space station

NASA astronaut set to return home after record-breaking stint aboard space s...

 United States
4
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022